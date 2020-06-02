It’s the video. It’s like watching someone being lynched.
Michael Eric Dyson wrote, “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America.” In an interview on CNN, he reminded us that, in the middle of a health pandemic, we are also in the midst of a racial pandemic. Both have the same cry for help, “I cannot breathe." In the pandemic of racism, the "oxygen of freedom is not available.”
This is a time to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truth that lurks in American history. A truth that surfaces when injustice is so blatant. A truth the emerges time and again in recent history when we learn of what happened to Tamir Rice, Treyvon Martin, Erik Garner, Michael Brown or Sandra Bland. The truth emerges when a young black man from Rutland has his car taken away in Clarendon by State Police officer in the middle of a snowstorm, leaving him stranded so he has to walk back into Rutland in sub-freezing weather. The discourse needs to change from one of acceptance to one that rejects the status quo, one that encourages the tears but looks for a way forward toward unity and justice.
We have the tears. Tears come to the surface when one city after another erupts in violence. Burning stores and businesses are acts of violence that will not stop the tears, but represent the deep-seated anger and frustration of rebellion against biased practices and laws. In the midst of an already devastating economic situation, the tears have nowhere to go. The violence causes a pain that will not be wiped away. Too often, efforts to eliminate injustice and abuse of power have been swept away when the focus is on the violence.
The arrest of Derek Chauvin may be a sign of hope to some, but it won’t alleviate the hurt and pain the nation is experiencing. His detention must not serve as a distraction from what needs to be done to promote justice and equity. It should not be a catalyst to defeat all of the good work done every day by many wonderful officers in police departments all across the nation. What was done to George Floyd and so many others by officers who have abused their power, should not diffuse the honor deserved by good officers who serve and protect their communities. Nor should it be an excuse to destroy the infrastructure of a living local community.
We must let the tears flow until our hearts have emptied themselves of pain, anger and fear. The tears must not stop until hearts, minds and laws are changed to protect all of us equally and with swift justice.
We all must stand together to stop the flow. Together, we have the power to make changes. Together, we can speak with a loud voice. Together, we must heal the wound ravaging America every day, of attacking black and brown people across the nation. Together, we can stop the tears, change hearts and minds and break the backbone of unfair laws and practices. A loud chorus of combined voices to promote a strong effort to change the power structure, must not get lost in the devastation of the pandemics that threaten our country. We look to our leadership to take charge, but the real work needs to be done at the individual level to convince our friends, neighbors and leaders that the status quo is not acceptable and cannot continue. Their voices must join ours. We must speak as one voice.
Alis Headlam is a retired educator and lives in Rutland City.
