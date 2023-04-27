'An end to the reading wars? More U.S. schools embrace phonics" published in The Times Argus/Rutland Herald, Saturday, April 22-23, magazine, poses more questions than answers.

To say somebody wins and somebody loses is wrong. It is dangerous to exclude anyone from the conversation. It is not possible to discuss the amount of research that has been conducted during the past 60 to 100 years without understanding a good deal of it is contradictory. Most of it is biased by socioeconomic factors, discrimination and/or economic gain. Knowing who conducted the research and for what purpose is important. To accept the fact contradictions occur because of the context of research means we must look broadly at a wide variety of studies even those that provide opposing results.

