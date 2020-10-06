I was really moved by Al Wakefield’s article, “Getting to All Lives Matter,” published in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus Sept. 26–27. Al tells a poignant story about how his life has been impacted and yet survived racism. It still lingers in his life today here in Vermont. He said he continues to be cautious, “… for people who look like me because we are fully cognizant of the fact that in any place, on any day, at any time, it could be them or it could be me who is terrorized by armed authority or misguided, bigoted vigilantes or roving self-appointed militias.” It is appalling that fear lingers for anyone who struggles for survival and even in the lives of those who have been successful by contributing to our society and communities.
As I read Al’s commentary, I realized I have participated, even unknowingly, in the perpetuation of his and other people of color’s situations by accepting my white privilege without question as a right, as an entitlement. How can that be? Understanding how white privilege works may be best explained by reflecting on a life lived within that “norm.”
I grew up in a white middle-class community. I was only marginally confronted with racism. I knew it was wrong when a doctor moved into our suburban community only to have his house attacked with rocks and his membership in the local golf club refused. I knew it was wrong when the people of a large city near me looked only to the Black community members to fix racial violence in that community, but at no time was I ever directly confronted with racism. Except for television and the few localized incidents in my youth, I did not see or hear about it except when there was a crisis. I was devastated when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, but I never fully understood the attacks on him. I knew racism was wrong, but I didn’t understand it. I read books and I talked to people of color. I sought answers to explain how people could treat someone so badly on the basis of their heritage or skin color, but I never thought about how my life experiences contributed to its perpetuation. Still, my life has only marginally touched what others have experienced on a daily basis in all aspects of their lives.
The system I grew up in promoted privilege as a right, an entitlement. We were encouraged to work hard and we believed we would be rewarded with success. It never occurred to me that the playing field was not even for people of color or people who grew up with economic insecurity. The society around me had no reason to focus on inequality or discrimination. I was well-protected by my family, my schooling and my opportunities for advancement. I was taught that in “America,” everyone was rewarded for a steady effort. The system supported me even if I stumbled with adolescent missteps. If others did not succeed, it was because they didn’t try hard enough, they weren’t capable, or they were not choosing to participate fully in the system. I saw and felt anger when I listened to stories or read the books. I recognized the unfairness of an unjust system, but thought because I was seeking answers, I was somehow not a participant. I was an ally.
I never saw nor understood there was a significance to the privilege of living in neighborhoods that offered better equipped schools, good health care and safety from localized crime. When doors opened for me, I thought it was because I deserved the opportunities given me. I did not realize others were not given the same chances in life. I believed in the “American Dream.” Belief in the dream permeated every step, every opportunity, every benefit I encountered. I have lived my life feeling somewhat smug in the fact doors have opened easily for me. I have a good education. I have travelled. And now, I have had my eyes opened.
As I look around the globe and I listen to the rhetoric evident in so many media sources, I know the events of 2020 should awaken and enlighten everyone. If people chose to deny their privilege, it is maybe out of fear, greed, guilt or something more ominous that lies deep in their hearts.
As a global society, we will never heal the divisions that perpetuate disunity and inequality until the idea of white privilege is thoroughly examined and understood by all of us regardless of race or class. The solution lies not in guilt, but in looking forward. There are basic elements of society that need to be addressed so we can even the playing field. As the cries for racial justice are heard around the world, everyone will benefit from understanding the underlying sense of entitlement that feeds the division and fear. In the end, we will all win if we work to balance privilege so that “All Lives Matter.”
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.