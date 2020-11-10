I feel the need to express genuine gratitude over our recent General Election held Nov. 3. A Presidential Election is hard enough to deal with, but when you throw in a worldwide pandemic (COVID-19) that escalated panic with voters, along with dissention, turmoil and media-driven fear. I had real concern about staffing our polling locations.
Over my 12 years as the city clerk, I have seen many elections. The Primary in August and the General Election in November brought issues no clerk had ever experienced. State-regulated guidelines changed the process on obtaining and returning ballots, causing concerns and anger from voters. So, we have a pandemic, along with changes to the voting process, in one of the most contentious elections in history and half of my polling staff may not be available to work because of COVID-19.
Poll workers to the rescue. First, I have to thank some people at City Hall. My deputy and staff came together to handle an unbelievable amount of phone and foot traffic. I need to thank the men in DPW Streets Division for delivering and returning a ton of equipment and PPE supplies to our polling locations. To my polling locations, at a time when people are being limited for capacity because of COVID-19, you allowed us to use your buildings, knowing thousands of people would enter throughout the day. I am eternally grateful.
For me, the brightest spot from this election was the call to duty. Never had any election generated the amount of “volunteerism” as this election. My phone and computer were inundated with requests to work the polls, with over 30 people from ages 18 to 80 wanting to help. I reached out to 14 of those individuals and asked, are you sure you want to do this? I explained I needed a minimum of eight to 14 hours of service for that day. We talked about COVID-19, what to expect with an election, any concerns they had and the commitment to serve our voters.
Finally, Election Day! It started for most of us at 6:30 a.m. and did not end until after 8 p.m. The City of Rutland experienced what I believe was the largest turnout in city election history at 74%.
I could not be more pleased with how that day unfolded. My new frontline people were true champions and held their own when polls opened at 7 a.m. to waiting lines. The day progressed with new duties and responsibilities within the voting process and I’d swear they had been doing this for a while. I wish I could take credit, but those accolades go to my ward clerks and their staff for ensuring the newest members of our polling family were being taken care of. My greatest reward from that day was at the end of their 14-hour shift, I asked if they would do it again. With a huge smile, I got an emphatic, absolutely!
Working the polls can be thankless. I feel many people take for granted what poll workers endure to make sure every voter has the right to cast a vote. It takes a special kind of person to ignore a pandemic, put themselves on the frontline of a historic election, work very long hours for minimal pay and still, at the end of it all, want to do it again! It is not thankless, it is essential to the success of our democratic process and without poll workers, there is no process. I am proud to work alongside such a dedicated group, knowing that our voters can be part of the election process. I need to thank you all and I need to thank you again for coming to my rescue.
Henry A. Heck is Rutland City Clerk.
