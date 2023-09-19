All VSECU members presumably received the notice from NEFCU, effective Sept. 5, stating, in short, all VSECU members who do not formally opt out by Oct. 5 will have accepted the terms of the included Binding Arbitration and Class Action Waiver. I am aware of no prior notice this was coming.

The agreement takes away our rights to individually sue or join in any legal action against VSECU or NEFCU, or whatever they call themselves, as recently merged institutions. The only exceptions to this agreement are collection actions between account holders and the lender, and actions involving a member in military service.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0