I have debated about writing this letter. I recently watched the latest Rutland City School Board meeting and to be quite honest, I was disgusted. Gordon Dritschilo was right: this was extremely eye-opening.
The pro-Raider faction of the school board was very rude, to say the least. The chair of the board, Hurley Carvacas, interrupted the person he had called upon to speak. I guess he did not like what this person had to say. I have taken part in at least three different boards and I have never, ever seen anything so disrespectful. Listening to strong opinions are one thing, but you always, always treat each other with respect, especially when you disagree.
It seems these new board members were elected with one issue on their mind: that of retaining the racist Raider mascot. I had hoped this was not the case, but it appears I was wrong as it was the first order of new business to be brought up. They have so many other issues to be concerned about as we are still in the midst of a pandemic. I just feel that, rather than spending the time rehashing this issue over and over, we need to move forward, not backward. Make no mistake, restoring the Raider name is a step backward not forward.
Hurley Carvacas, the current char of the school board, says the Raider name is not racist. How can it not be, as it is based on a Native American mascot? Therefore, the Raider name and imagery must go as they are both inexplicably intertwined. Listen, I am not perfect; when I went to Rutland High School, my friends were often dressed in war bonnets. I saw nothing wrong with this on them. This was changed to the arrowhead, since this was deemed more acceptable. Last year, a group of students and alumni came to the school board and said this was not acceptable.
I did not realize this was racist but upon further reflection, I agree that the Raider name and imagery is racist. You cannot separate the Raider name from the imagery.
Another issue: how can Rutland attract new people if we are going to continue to accept a racist school mascot. We need new blood in the city, but it seems we are doing everything in our power to make Rutland undesirable. We are at a tipping point in the United States, racist behavior cannot be allowed any more whether it be a knee on the neck of an unarmed African American man, or a racist mascot.
I do have another suggestion. The entire Rutland School Board should go through anti-bias training. This training may prove to be extremely enlightening.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
