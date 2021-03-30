I have been reading with interest the ideas for the future of Vermont and it struck me that Rutland has a problem with change. I get it, change is not easy. Anyone who knows me, will see this statement as ironic. My motto has always been: if it still works, why get a new one. An example of this is for years, I had an old-fashioned flip cellphone. Recently, I got some new hearing aids and I was told I should get a new phone. My new phone would be able to work with my hearing aids and the phone would speak directly into my hearing aids. I decided to try it. Needless to say, this exceeded my wildest expectations.
But back to Rutland, recent controversies of change have consumed Rutland. The first controversy was the fiasco with the Rutland Raider mascot. I have mostly kept out of this discussion, but my opinion is that if a minority group (Indigenous students/alumni) comes to you and says we feel this name is discriminatory, then it kind of defeats the purpose to put it up to a majority vote. The majority probably will not see the need to change. The Rutland School Board did the right thing in my opinion and decided to change the mascot. They suffered for it as the pro-Raider faction won the recent election. Thus, Rutland is afraid of change. Sometimes, change is necessary.
The second controversy was when the Rutland Free Library announced they were moving to the former College of St. Joseph administration building. The backlash from this decision was incredible. People complained that nowhere in the library minutes was there any mention of the library moving. Could it be this was discussed in executive session, while they were in the process of exploring this potential option? I get it, the 10 Court St. building is a great historic building. It is not suitable for a modern library, however. I took part in the Zoom meeting and a tour of the proposed new library, and to say I was impressed would be an understatement. I defy any one of those individuals who complained about the library moving, to take the tour with Randal Smathers, who answered the same questions time and time again with the patience of Job. Sadly, that is not an option any more. Because of ensuing controversy, naturally the developer, Heartland Developments, pulled out of the process.
My third example of Rutland being afraid of change happened about four or five years ago. At the time, Mayor Louras proposed accepting about 200 or so Syrian refugees. Once again, the backlash was fierce. Most of the refugees did not end up coming. This was unfortunate in my opinion as Rutland needs new blood. These Syrian refugees could have completely revitalized Rutland. Just look at what the influx of Somali refugees did for Lewiston, Maine. If the Syrian refugees had come, downtown could be home to a Middle Eastern restaurant, which could have been a building block for other shops and business.
Let’s face it, people don’t go to downtown Rutland anymore. They go directly to the plaza. Not that downtown Rutland does not have some good places; a prime example is McNeil & Reedy, the Rutland Co-op or Phoenix Books, but most of the places on Center Street and Merchants Row are restaurants, such as Hand-Carved by Ernie, the Sandwich Shop and the Yellow Deli. With a few notable exceptions, gone are the days when people shopped on Center Street and Merchants Row. There are no more Army-Navy, Woolworth’s Department Store, Eastman’s or Hawley’s Florists, so shopping downtown is nonexistent. This is not going to change anytime soon.
We need to make Rutland a destination, An example of this is when the summer farmers’ market opens up. During those hours, downtown is alive with activity. This is why I say we need to build on our existing restaurants and encourage more ethnic restaurants. In a previous edition of the Herald, someone mentioned an Ethiopian restaurant. I have not had Ethiopian food in over 20 years, but it was extremely good. Rutland will need to support these restaurants.
So in a nutshell, Rutland needs to be open to change. If we don’t change and adapt as a community, then we die as a community.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
