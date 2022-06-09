As summer starts, I am reminded of a summer activity undertaken in July 2015, the Rutland office of the Vermont Center for Independent Living had a Disability Walk to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) signed into law by President George Bush in 1990.
This is an anti-discrimination law that affirms people with disabilities have the same rights as everyone else. A major part of it is the need for reasonable accommodations in structural design in buildings. The disabled have just as much right as anyone else to go into a restaurant, shopping area, hospital or city building. After all, our money is just as good as anyone else’s. The problem has always been accessibility and this law was designed to make sure buildings were accessible from now on.
In July 2015, a disability walk was held to basically show the city where improvements were needed. Among those in attendance were Mayor Christopher Louras and Alderman Gary Donahue. In fact, Mayor Louras nearly got hit by a car crossing West Street at a crosswalk. Alderman Donahue was in a wheelchair to simulate being disabled when on Strongs Avenue, he lost a wheel on his wheelchair as consequence of the roughness of the sidewalk. Louras and Donahue were good sports about the difficulties they encountered, and the city of Rutland has fixed many of the problem areas.
One issue that has gone unattended is the police station and the need for automatic doors there. It is practically impossible for someone in a wheelchair or walker to open the police station doors. Therefore, automatic doors are needed to make the police station on Wales Street accessible. Granted, automatic doors are expensive. I figure it would cost roughly $4,000, but I would suggest the police station is one city building that should be accessible.
Every city official on the walk agreed automatic doors should be a priority, yet nothing has happened. Whenever this is brought up, the refrain was the same, we are working on it. It always seemed to get lost in the shuffle.
The city has had various pots of money available to it through the years to fix this problem, yet nothing has been done. Starting with the Zamias Fund, which was money the city received from the Diamond Run Mall impact on downtown. Granted, the Zamias Fund no longer exists, but it could have been used for this purpose. Other sources include the American Rescue Plan and the mayor’s contingency fund. I know the law does not require automatic doors, but it is the fairness factor. The disabled have just as much right to go into the police station as anybody else.
Also, I would like to remind city residents that the city might be violating Vermont’s open meeting law as the traffic safety board meets once a month in the police station conference room. I am sure there are other public meetings taking place as well. My question is, how is this an open meeting if people cannot attend because of accessibility issues? I personally know someone who would like to discuss the possibility of a few more curb cuts downtown, but this person uses a walker. She therefore cannot get into the traffic safety committee meeting. Make no mistake, not having automatic doors at the police station discriminates against the disabled.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
