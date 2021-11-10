The United States has hit a disappointing milestone: recently, 750,000 people have died from COVID-19. That is three-quarters of a million people who have died from this terrible disease. Many have died unnecessarily, since they could have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19. Not that getting vaccinated is a guarantee you will not get COVID-19; however, these breakthrough cases, as they are called, are less severe. You therefore have a greater likelihood of surviving COVID-19, although there are rare exceptions as Colin Powell has shown. He was unfortunately immunocompromised.
Recently in a letter to the editor, an unvaccinated individual said she did not want to risk the complications that might result from the vaccine. I could understand this if the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had not given the full approval of the vaccine months ago. She apparently would rather risk getting COVID-19 and all the complications that come with this terrible disease. No offense, but I consider this to be extremely foolish.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant of Rutland Regional Medical Center has said either you get vaccinated or you get COVID. Make no mistake with the delta variant and new delta variant plus running rampant though our community, eventually you will get COVID-19. Wishing it away will not work.
Back in the 1950s, people were begging for the polio vaccine. COVID should be no different. Unfortunately, it is. Also, COVID comes with the risk of infecting others just like polio. When you get COVID, who else will you infect along the way? Unless you live in a bubble, you need to get vaccinated, because chances are you will infect somebody if you get COVID-19. Oh, right, you think you are immortal and are not going to get COVID-19. Lots of luck with that. As the experts say, COVID will find you.
Flash forward a month or so, as you lie in a hospital bed gasping for breath from COVID taking up space. How would you feel if you knew that, by taking up the scarce resources of this community, you are preventing someone else from getting help in the hospital because the hospital had no room for them? I understand this is really happening. All because you decided not to get vaccinated. Foolishness is the most polite thing I can say.
A final thought, people are worried about the economy. My advice then, get vaccinated. People are complaining about vaccine mandates. They say they have the right to not get vaccinated. Maybe so, but if you work for a company with 100 or more people, you have an obligation to get vaccinated. Realistically, if people get sick from COVID, then they cannot go to work in the first place. If you get sick because you decided not to get the vaccine, this means you can’t work and put food on the table. Also, by you not being vaccinated, you are contributing to the fear this will go on and on. What about the responsibility we all share? We always talk about rights but what about the responsibility, we all share to each other. Get real, and get vaccinated.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.