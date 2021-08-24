The farm museum at the Vermont State Fair is a joint project between the Vermont State Fair and the Rutland Historical Society. It was established in 1974 to educate the public about the ingenuity of our forebears. Every year since 1974, the farm museum has had its yearly display except for the last year.
When we first opened the doors to the farm museum more than a month ago, we were shocked and horrified at the condition of the displays. However, after weeks of cleaning and some rearranging of the displays, we believe the farm museum puts on a display we can be proud of.
Many people have had a part in this year’s display. We would like to thank the float committee, Grace Brigham, Colleen Congdon, Lee Congdon, Cindy Loseby, Ernie Hathaway, Mary Mitaguy, Chelsea and Gryphon Day, for the development of the farm museum float. A special thanks go to Grace Brigham for her work on developing the float, Cash Ruane for the use of his hay and wagon, Donnie Hartwell for using his tractor to pull the float.
We would like thank Jim Hall, Melody Hemenway, Charlie Hemenway and John Holden for watching over the display and answering questions. Also thanks go to Dave Fitzgerald and his crew for installing lights around the museum. A thanks also goes out to Russ Marsan and company for the use of the Carpenter & Costin canopy. Dan Moore needs to be thanked as well for providing his antique machinery to demonstrate. We also want to thank Ed Gilmore, Noel Potter, Art Squier, Bob Chartrand, the Estate of Bob Bearor and Dave and Mary Dranfield for their recent donations of artifacts. To say the farm museum is a joint effort, is an understatement.
Ron Hemenway, Vermont State Fair director, Farm Museum volunteer, Rutland Historical Society collections chair, and Lee Congdon, Vermont State Fair Farm Museum superintendent, both live in Rutland.
