Much has been made about vaccine hesitancy and vaccine passports. I personally don’t see what the big deal is. I will give you an example; back when I turned 18, I eagerly went to the liquor control board and got my liquor ID. This identification certifies I was of legal age to consume liquor in a bar or purchase liquor in a store. The identification conferred on me the right to purchase alcohol. No identification, then no beer.
People say they have the right to go unvaccinated. I agree, but only to a point. Most students must get those childhood vaccines such as mumps and measles to attend public schools. Universities oftentimes require you to get meningitis vaccinations for you to attend them. If you don’t get vaccinated, then you can’t attend, end of story. Just like when you get a liquor identification, this gives you the right to purchase a beer. No identification, then no beer. If you don’t care about being able to purchase a beer, then you don’t need to have an identification. If you don’t care about being part of society once more, then you don’t have to get vaccinated. The more you want to take part in society, the more you need to get vaccinated and be willing to show proof of vaccination.
I personally have no problem showing proof of vaccination. I want life to get back to normal or as normal as it is going to get. I want to be able to go to a concert or a movie theater, but only if I know everyone is vaccinated. There are enough people out there who are immunocompromised and this makes them susceptible to get sick with the coronavirus if everyone does not do their part and get vaccinated.
As for states where they have outlawed vaccine passports, I consider that to be government overstepping its bounds. A business may still want you to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination before you enter the place of business. Republicans complain about governments overstepping, but if the business or industry itself requires it, I see no problem with this. It is kind of like the signs you see in most stores, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Service.”
So, in other words, get your vaccination and be prepared to show proof of said vaccination; that is, if you want to take part in society once more. I guess what I am trying to say is do the right thing. I know a lot of people say this is infringement on their rights, but what about everyone else's rights? So, do the right thing and get vaccinated even if you don't want to.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
