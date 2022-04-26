Lately, there have been many plans for renovating or rejuvenating Rutland. A couple of weeks ago, there was talk of a grant for the Amtrak station, then there was talk about what to do with Center Street and now there is talk about the farmers' market moving from the old Lincoln Iron Works factory to the old Linda Lee Dress Factory building. This is all well and good, but a little coordination would be welcome. For instance, the Amtrak station is not far from Center Street and the Summer Farmers' Market home in Depot Park is smack dab in-between the Amtrak station and Center Street.
And while we are talking about Center Street, I have a bone to pick. Downtown Rutland does not revolve around Center Street. Rutland has a great many businesses and nonprofit organizations that always seem to get lost in the shuffle, not to mention a brand-new "White's Pool." It seems we are our own worst enemy. We need to promote Rutland, all of Rutland, not just part of Rutland, from Rutland Regional Medical Center to the Godnick Center, to the Vermont State Fair, to name just a few.
Now, back to Center Street, there is a problem that never ever gets mentioned. If you have ever walked on Center Street on a summer evening, you know what it is. All of Center Street has a stench that is a cross between raw sewage and a swamp. You may have wondered about the cause of this smell. Well, I was told there is an underground river that flows directly under Center Street and part of West Street. Back in the day, the businesses lining Center Street probably emptied their sewers directly into this underground river. This was before they were connected to the city sewer system. The waste flowed to Otter Creek via the underground river. Here and there, some waste would build up and get stuck underground.
When the Marble Valley Transit Center was built, I believe they changed the course of the underground river. This results in major flooding every time we get the least bit of rain. It also has resulted in the underground river becoming stagnant or smelly. This needs to be fixed if we are ever going to see people enjoying Center Street. Realistically, how could you enjoy a meal outdoors if there is a scent of sewage lingering in the air?
Speaking of the transit center, people need to be able to use the passageway from the transit center/parking deck that goes to Center Street. If you block off Center Street, where are the people supposed to park or catch a bus? I understand the city does not want to do this because of vandalism and other issues. A suggestion is to hire Stockton Security to randomly check the passageway.
Gone are the days of Woolworth's and the Economy Store, but it does not mean all is lost for downtown Rutland. I personally am looking forward to the new Indian restaurant opening where the Coffee Exchange used to be. We just have to think outside the box, as well as realize what the rest of the city has to offer.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
