I have volunteered at the Vermont State Fair for the past nine years. I was saddened to hear Governor Scott had canceled all the fairs and festivals for the season, including the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. I do believe this was the right decision. Fairs depend on crowds, so how exactly are you supposed to socially distance at a fair?
In the Weekender edition of the Rutland Herald, Rutland Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Cohen "said she wasn't sure what economic impact the fair has on the area or what businesses rely on fair visitors, but she said that she was concerned it was an indication of how Vermont might struggle to bring back tourism."
I have a problem with this statement. Ms. Cohen seems to imply the Vermont State Fair has little or no economic value to the Rutland area. She would never say the same about the Paramount. We all know the Paramount is a major draw to Rutland and it should be praised for bringing people into Rutland. When those people come into Rutland for a show, they often stay in our hotels/motels, as well as eat in our local restaurants and shop in our local stores.
The Vermont State Fair draws people into Rutland both to work and to visit, just like the Paramount. These people spend money in Rutland. A third way the Vermont State Fair helps the local economy is, where exactly do you think the concession stands get the food they sell? For example, where do you think the Green Wave Café gets sausages or Roxie's get potatoes for their French fries? Amazon? Somehow, I doubt it.
Also, it is not just the fair, it is the "Vintage Market," "Summer Smash," "RAVE," as well as the host of other outdoor activities that contribute to the economic vitality of the Rutland area. This includes last year's horse show at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in the brand-new riding arena.
Instead of questioning the economic value of the Vermont State Fair and the other activities held at the fairgrounds, Ms. Cohen and other business leaders should work with the Rutland Agricultural Society to help make the fair better. If the fair draws more people to Rutland, then everybody wins.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
