I would like to say, as election results are still being counted from around the country, I am grateful to live in Vermont. Yes, Vermont may have problems but we, the voters, seem to have rejected the Make America Great Again Republicans. This, in a state that was at one time a very bastion of Republican-ness. In fact, Vermonters were so faithful that, in the 1954 movie “White Christmas,“ there is a line about the rarity of Democrats in Vermont. Vermont as a state has had a long tradition of voting for Republicans. The list of common-sense Republicans include George Aiken, Robert Stafford and Jim Jeffords. I know what you are going to say; Jim Jeffords was an independent. This may be true, but I think I remember him saying he did not leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left him. In other words, the national Republican Party was becoming radicalized. In its latest incarnation, the national Republican Party has become even more extremist.

What do I mean? Well, I mean Vermont has rejected those candidates endorsed by the former president, Donald Trump — those people who pedal the lies that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election despite at least 60 court cases to the contrary.

