I would like to say, as election results are still being counted from around the country, I am grateful to live in Vermont. Yes, Vermont may have problems but we, the voters, seem to have rejected the Make America Great Again Republicans. This, in a state that was at one time a very bastion of Republican-ness. In fact, Vermonters were so faithful that, in the 1954 movie “White Christmas,“ there is a line about the rarity of Democrats in Vermont. Vermont as a state has had a long tradition of voting for Republicans. The list of common-sense Republicans include George Aiken, Robert Stafford and Jim Jeffords. I know what you are going to say; Jim Jeffords was an independent. This may be true, but I think I remember him saying he did not leave the Republican Party, the Republican Party left him. In other words, the national Republican Party was becoming radicalized. In its latest incarnation, the national Republican Party has become even more extremist.
What do I mean? Well, I mean Vermont has rejected those candidates endorsed by the former president, Donald Trump — those people who pedal the lies that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election despite at least 60 court cases to the contrary.
The State of Vermont is not like Arizona, where the candidate for governor, Kari Lake, is pushing the idea she is losing because of voter fraud. This is not happening here in Vermont. Vermont needs to celebrate the fact Gov. Phil Scott, a moderate Republican, won reelection with no glitches.
The state of Vermont is not like Georgia, where neither candidate for the United States Senate received at least 50% of the vote and as a result, they must have another election. How much money must this cost for the state of Georgia to run the entire election over again, not to mention the fact voters will be tired of this whole election mess.
I would like to think Vermont does not believe in the cult of personality surrounding the former president, Donald Trump, and the radical Republican agenda whatever it is. Remember, in 2020, there was no Republican agenda. It used to be Republicans stood for something. Now I don’t know what their actual platform is. There is a saying power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It seems to me Republicans on the national level are too busy trying to hold onto power. This may work in other places, but I don’t believe it will work in Vermont.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
