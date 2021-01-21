I am reminded of a movie line said by the Jack Nicholson character in the movie “A Few Good Men,” to paraphrase: Trump supporters can’t handle the truth. Why is this? Well, to be blunt, for the last four years, they have been fed a daily diet of lies told by President Donald Trump and his enablers. The truth is Joe Biden won the election by 7 million votes, and he also won the Electoral College. This has been upheld in the courts and secretaries of states of both parties have said so.
Yet Donald Trump persists in spinning lies, saying there was massive voter fraud. This simply is not true. Although to be fair, I actually believe Donald Trump thinks there was fraud. The point is, you listen to one perspective such as Fox News without stopping to consider that maybe, just maybe, this source of information is wrong. This is why it is important to listen to many different perspectives. If you watch Fox, it is important that you watch a little CNN or CBS News. You may, or may not, agree with these sources of news, but it will give you perspective on why some people think the way they do.
There has been much made about talking to President Donald Trump’s supporters; however, they have to be willing to listen. Listening is just as important as talking. Some of these Trump supporters have been brainwashed by President Trump and his enablers so badly that they may actually be mentally ill. The QAnon Shaman is one such individual.
The misinformation swallowed by President Trump’s supporters is what caused the riots on Jan. 6. Listening is a necessary skill, and unfortunately, we, as a nation, are not good at it.
On the local level, we need to listen to each other, as well. The Rutland Raider mascot fiasco is clearly a case where both sides should listen to each other. I have no beef with either side, but it seemed they were talking at each other rather than to each other. No one wanted to listen to each other and understand where we are coming from. We need to do this locally, as well as nationally. If we can try to walk a mile in another man’s footsteps, maybe we can begin to heal the divide. This is called empathy.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.