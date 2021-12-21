On Tuesday, Dec. 14, there was supposed to be a Rutland City School Board meeting. Instead, there was a fiasco.
According to WCAX, there was typo in the agenda that led people to believe the Raiders/Ravens mascot issue would be re-voted on. As far as I am concerned, this is a failure of leadership. School Board Chair Cavacas led people to believe this issue could be re-voted on at an earlier meeting when the School Board met to receive the results of an independent evaluation of how the Ravens came to be the Rutland High School mascot and whether everything was done in the proper way. This only cost taxpayers $2,411.
In one sense, the mascot issue could be voted on again but realistically, it cannot ever go back to being the Raiders. Why, you might be asking yourselves? Well, the Vermont Principals Association. the body that governs how high school sporting events are held, stated they would not allow other high schools to compete against Rutland High School if Rutland returned to the Raiders. Therefore, if Rutland ever were to return to the Raiders as its mascot, they would need to have two teams to compete against themselves. Therefore, the School Board would be extremely foolish to reinstate the “Raiders” as the mascot. School Board Chair Cavacas should have done a better job of explaining this. Instead, he did little or nothing.
As a result of this confusion, many important issues did not get decided, such as the new teachers contract, the budget for Stafford Tech and honoring some middle school students for their achievements. This is inexcusable and just plain wrong.
The other issue is the transition to the Ravens. As I understand it, the cost is basically the uniform costs. I have an idea: Why don’t they use the old uniforms until they wear out and need to be replaced. The name of the team has changed and Rutland High School can explain they don’t have the money for new uniforms. When the uniforms are replaced, the Raiders name and and arrowhead logo will be done away with. If this is not satisfactory, then inexpensive patches can be developed that will go over the old name and logo. This is not brain surgery.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
