I have a confession: I hate wearing a mask. The mask always seems to get tangled up with my hearing aids. I recently found a nice mask that pulls up, but now studies have shown this type of mask is not a good choice as it actually increases the possibility of the coronavirus spread, not decrease. Back to the drawing board.
I was recently given a nice mask with ties that I am currently wearing. I also am trying a shield. We all must do our part.
Some people would say, why bother? When your time is up, it is up. This is, in my opinion, incredibly selfish. I believe we all have a part to play, and we need to think of the greater good. In this case, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few or the one. You may not care about yourself, but if you get sick because you were too foolish not to wear a mask, you may be responsible for making other people sick.
We all need to do our part. Studies have shown that, by wearing a mask, it cuts down on the spread of the coronavirus. You just have to choose the right mask for you or possibly even a shield. Even if you don't believe in wearing masks, do it simply because your government asks it of you. This nation has seen more than 5 million infections and 150,000 deaths. Back in the 1960s, John F. Kennedy asked Americans not to ask what their country could do for them, but what they could do for their country. Please wear a mask.
If you absolutely cannot wear a mask for health reasons, you need to stay at home and not go out at all. If you do not, then you risk causing more problems for other individuals. I mean, really? Are we that selfish we cannot do what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises?
As for Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen's remarks that mask wearing is a public-health issue, not a public-safety issue, and the police should focus on public safety, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and I would think this public-health issue is a public safety issue.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland City
