As the weather forces us inside and the holidays approach, the tendency is to want to gather for the holidays. We need to remember even though the COVID-19 Pandemic has been declared endemic, this means it will be with us for the duration. Also, scientists are already warning this flu season will be especially nasty. Now there is a new respiratory disease called RSV, which can make small children, the elderly or the immunocompromised, sick. What can be done, you might ask?

First things first, get boosted with the latest COVID vaccination and get your flu shot. This may not prevent you from getting sick, but if you do, it will not be as bad. I know there are fears these vaccinations will cause infertility in women of childbearing age, as well as fears these vaccinations cause autism. This is simply not true, and it has been disproven time and time again by scientists.

