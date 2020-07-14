As a student of history, it seems to me that Vermont has a habit of taking a step forward and then taking a step backward, at least in terms of social progress. What exactly do I mean by this statement? We have a nasty habit of forgetting who or what has come before, so that we are constantly having to start over again.
Back in 1780s, Lemuel Haynes emigrated to what is today West Rutland. Lemuel Haynes was a veteran of the Revolutionary War, as well as African-American. By all accounts, Haynes was an outstanding minister, but Vermonters should also be proud of the empathy and tolerance they showed toward the Rev. Haynes. This is one step forward.
During the Civil War, Vermont supposedly sent more soldiers per capita than any other state in the Union, but like Gordon Dritschilo, I cannot find any confirmation of that fact. This, despite Vermont being the whitest state in the nation. However, at least three African-Americans from Rutland were part of the Massachusetts 54th Regiment (John N. Langley, William H. Brooks and James J. Brooks) all-colored unit. This is another step forward.
In 1850, Martin Henry Freeman, an African-American born in Rutland, became the first African-American college president at the Allegheny Institute in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Another step forward. However, in 1864, Martin Freeman emigrated to Liberia in Africa to take a position at the College of Liberia.
The accomplishments of these individuals have for the most part been lost to time. As Amy Gokee, a Native American alumna of Rutland High School, has said in a previous article in the Rutland Herald about the Rutland High School mascot, "it says there is no one like me at school." Amy had said it was not until she left Rutland High that she learned more about her own history: Big step back.
I can relate to this as I never knew anything about the accomplishments of these local individuals. It is so important that we never forget.
We must be proud of the accomplishments of the past; however, we cannot ever rest on our laurels. We need to build on those accomplishments. It has been more than 150 years since the Civil War ended, but people of color are still being discriminated against and treated as second-class citizens. There is a saying among historians "those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it." I hope we are at a turning point in society that we can build on.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
