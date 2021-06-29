When I was in eighth grade, my social studies teacher told me Rutland was the second largest city in Vermont. Since that time, Rutland has shrunk in population by at least 300 people. Why does this matter, you might ask? Well, for longest time, I have heard people complain about how Chittenden County gets all the attention and funds from Montpelier. This makes sense, because they have the larger population. There have been some really well-written letters describing this problem and how Rutland will be losing a representative, because of its lower population in the 2020 census.
We, therefore, need to reverse this trend. How do we do that, you might ask? One word: inclusion. This is a dirty word to some people, but it is true. We must be more inclusive. I know many people deny there is a racism problem in Rutland. This is extremely narrow-minded. After all, why is there such a backlash against changing the Rutland High School mascot. One letter writer said the “Raider” mascot is a symbol, and I agree, but not for the same reasons. This is a symbol that needs to change and a symbol that we can do better. Granted, I am a white man in my 50s, but I have empathy for people of color, who have suffered racism from day one.
I recently attended the “Future of Vermont” conference put on by the Vermont Center for Rural Development. In one of the discussions, one panel member said Burlington would continue to keep getting more diverse because a lot of the younger students were people of color. As Burlington’s population grows and becomes more diverse, it will change and this will bring economic opportunities.
Nothing ever remains the same, even in Rutland, despite what people may want. Back to the reason why it is important to change the mascot and what this has to do with Rutland — as Burlington changes and becomes more diverse, so, too, will Rutland. As Rutland becomes more and more diverse, it is important that these newcomers feel welcome. This “Raider” mascot is hardly a welcoming sight to a student of color. In fact, I personally believe that, eventually, even if the mascot is changed back to the “Raiders” this year, a new School Board will get rid of the "Raider" mascot for good. Granted, it may take five to 10 years, but it will happen. I would suggest the Rutland City School Board look to the long-term instead of short-term political gain. I know this is an impossible expectation, but ask yourself if you want to be on the right side of history or not.
Another inclusive step Rutland could do is welcome a bunch of refugees. I know this did not go well last time around, but if Rutland becomes a destination city for a certain group of refugees, this could totally revitalize Rutland. I understand a group of Ethiopian refugees are being planned for either Bennington or Brattleboro. I personally wish the Ethiopian refugees were coming to Rutland as the last time I had Ethiopian food, I really enjoyed it. I know this may be a selfish reason for wanting refugees to settle in Rutland, but I feel one of the best ways to learn about another culture is through their food.
Rutland used to be more diverse. We had Italian, Irish, Greek and even Polish immigrants all living and working in Rutland. In fact, Rutland has one of the few Eastern Orthodox Churches in Vermont. The Eastern Orthodox Church split from the Catholic Church nearly 1,000 years ago and people who immigrated from Poland and Greece brought this church to Rutland. I find this fascinating. Some would say, oh, but this is different than accepting a bunch of refugees from who knows where. I say, it is absolutely not different.
If Rutland becomes more inclusive, we may find our population is growing and not shrinking. We might be able to become the second largest city in Vermont once more. Instead of having to redistrict Rutland because of our shrinking population, Vermont might have to redistrict because of our growing population.
Another issue is the lack of affordable, accessible housing in Rutland; however, that is a topic for another day. In short, I love Rutland, but it needs to change in order to survive.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
