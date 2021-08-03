There are still people in this world that believe that dinosaurs never existed or that the planet Earth is between 6,000 and 7,000 years old. Ignorance is not new, unfortunately. OK, you might be asking yourself what has this got to do with me. I recently read somewhere that less than half of the population of the United States is fully vaccinated. Why? I don’t understand the reluctance of the American population to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. Do we think we are immortal? Vaccines are not new, during the 1950s people started getting vaccinated for polio and way before that smallpox vaccine was developed.
It is true that the COVID-19 vaccines may be made differently, but that does not mean that these vaccines are harmful. I also understand that Vermont has a vaccination rate of 83% of at least one dose, but we should be shooting for 100% of the population fully vaccinated.
You might be saying to yourself, well, the state of Vermont got over 70% vaccinated. What is the big deal? The big deal is that new COVID variants are constantly developing. Why are they developing? Because many people have not gotten vaccinated and this creates a fertile ground for the development of these variants. Your next remark is, “big deal, those people, who are vaccinated are protected.” The fear is that a new variant will come along that the vaccine will not work against.
These vaccines are free, so why not get it? The one reason I came up with is people have bought into the myth that they are dangerous, which is totally false. Many people say, “Oh, well, the vaccine has not be fully approved.” Why has it only received the emergency approval? These things take time, unfortunately. You have to ask yourself, why was it granted emergency approval in the first place? This answer is easy, over 650,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. and I am sure any of those people would have been happy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Another reason is pure selfishness. People are always talking about their right to do this and their right not to do that. As far as I am concerned, this is extremely narrow minded and a very poor reason. Even if you are not concerned about yourself, you should be concerned about your family and friends.
Science is constantly changing what we know. I recently was looking at plans from the 1960s detailing how to to build a backyard nuclear fallout shelter out of concrete and plywood. Nowadays we realize that this would have provided little or no protection from nuclear weapons. Unfortunately, back then they did not know that this fallout shelter would not give enough protection.
Another example is when Christopher Columbus sailed across the Atlantic in 1492, many people assumed he would sail off the edge of world. Needless to say, he didn’t. He expanded our knowledge base that we have. Not that he got it all right.
Science is constantly changing and evolving. The COVID-19 virus is constantly changing as well, so what works today may not work in the future. This does not mean that we should not get the vaccine. On the contrary, this makes it all the more urgent for those people who have not gotten vaccinated to become vaccinated.
But I digress, I have an idea that the Scott administration could do in Vermont to help promote the vaccination among employers. They could develop certificates that say every employee in a particular businesses has had a vaccination. I would go out of my way to go to those businesses that reward or incentivize their employees getting the vaccine. This is not a mandate, mind you, but rather a reward for getting vaccinated. I think people would flock to those business that have these certificates.
Ron Hemenway lives in Rutland.
