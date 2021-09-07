In the weekend edition of the Rutland Herald, there was an article that described a recent ad hoc School Board committee meeting. An independent panel found that the previous School Board "acted properly" in the adoption of the Ravens as the new Rutland High School mascot. This only cost city taxpayers $2,411. What a waste of both time and money. Are there not more important things to discuss at a School Board meeting, don't forget we are still in the midst of a pandemic? This is not the total cost as each of these board members get paid for every meeting they go to. Granted, it is not much money that the board members get from these meetings, but it is still a waste.
Yet even as the School Board accepted the findings of the panel, one School Board member, Ms. Stoodley, was fixated on punishing the leaking of this report to the public prematurely. This is a report that taxpayers paid for. We have every right to know what is in this report. The bottom line is that Ms. Stoodley decided that the leaker needed to resign. As far as I am concerned, this is completely bogus. If Ms. Stoodley can not live with the results of this report, then she should resign. In fact, I question whether the pro-Raider faction of the School Board will be able to move on from this. If they can not then, I suggest that they resign.
In fact, this reminds me of the U.S. Capitol riot, so sure that they were in the right, a bunch of President Donald Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol. The pro-Raider faction of the Rutland City School Board seems to feel that they can rewrite history just like President Trump's supporters on Jan. 6. This is just plain wrong. The pro-Raider faction needs to deal with it and move on. If they can not, then they need to resign.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
