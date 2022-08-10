The Vermont State Fair is back this year. The 176th annual fair is happening from Aug. 16 to 20. I encourage everyone to come on down and enjoy the animals whether it be cows, horses or even butterflies. Come see the exhibits, ride some rides and eat some fair food. Enjoy the entertainment whether it be cloggers on the Sugarhouse Stage, the Pond Hill Rodeo or the “I Love the ’90’s Tour Show” concert.

It has been a hard two years but hopefully, we are coming to a time when life can get back to normal. The Vermont State Fair is part of that new normal.

