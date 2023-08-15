Rules come and go with the times, but one, in particular, has a relevance that persists across the ages. This timeless guidance is the Golden Rule spoken by Jesus Christ, “… whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.” Various expressions of this rule can also be found in almost every religion. It speaks to our true humanity — a deep-down recognition that we all have the extraordinary capacity to love and be loved. Simple acts of loving our neighbors can restore the sense of our human potential to live together in peace.
This was seen in the flooding event a few weeks ago. In my area, neighbors jumped into action to help rescue their neighbors from the floodwaters. My husband and I helped unload a pickup filled with supplies delivered to our community from the Burlington area. Other neighbors sprang into action to help our beloved business community clean up the next day. This loving, open-minded approach to helping one another so clearly defines the Vermont community — and it makes the Golden Rule approach shine even more brightly.
As a student of the Bible as a whole, and of the life and works of Jesus in particular, I am grateful for the opportunity to better understand the nature of God as love. With love as the Creator, it makes sense to me that love is the substance of creation — the very core of our being.
At the annual meeting of my denomination, First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, that I recently attended, this observation made by a member of the church’s board of directors stood out to me: “Caring for the local community is doing what the Bible says, ‘ministering one to another as good stewards of the manifold grace of God.’” This work of caring for our local communities brings a new sense of purpose into our lives and that of others.
Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of the Christian Science church, urged that the Golden Rule ethic should remain at the heart of daily life. “Love is not something put upon a shelf, to be taken down on rare occasions with sugar-tongs and laid on a rose-leaf,” Eddy observed in an article titled, “Love,” later reprinted in her Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896. “I make strong demands on love, call for active witnesses to prove it, and noble sacrifices and grand achievements as its results.”
From our community, and around the world, the divine light of good hasn’t changed. It is continuous and divinely embracing humanity. Expanding care for our neighbors is evidence of this unselfed love and brings forward progress for us all.
Christine Henderson represents Christian Science Committee on Publication for Vermont and lives in Woodstock.