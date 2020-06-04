I have lived in beautiful Rutland for my entire life and have had my hands in the soil for the majority of that time.
At age 16, I worked under the watchful eye of the master, Myles Pratico of Pratico’s Florist. His passion for all things growing was contagious. I knew what I would study in college. I started a lawn-care business as a teen to which I added landscaping and a garden center over the years. In 1983, Robert Curtis and I purchased Park Place.
In our tight-knit community, which is exceptional, this business has given me the opportunity to interact with our neighbors, friends, fellow business owners and employees, and church members. In turn, their families and extended families came to us for so many of their special celebrations: weddings, births, anniversaries, birthdays, then dance recitals, proms and graduations, and even end of life celebrations for their loved ones. No wonder Myles had such a passion.
It has been a cherished opportunity. So many of you look forward every year to our greenhouses opening so that you can usher in spring and adorn your surroundings with blasts of color and the promise of new life. It was never more anticipated or enjoyed than this year.
I have been most fortunate to have been supported by such a talented and dedicated staff for so many years, and I thank them from the bottom of my heart. They are like my family.
It is, however, time for me to retire and start my next chapter. Park Place will close its doors Friday, June 26. I am looking forward to being a part of the energy that is “Rutland Strong.” Our little community, whenever faced with a challenge, has proven to be a force that can move mountains. We can, and will, emerge on the other side better than ever.
Together. I can’t thank you enough for a wonderful and fulfilling 39 years. It has been a great privilege.
Jerry Henrichon, of Park Place Florist and Garden Center.
