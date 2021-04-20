Every day, we see reminders of how troubled so many of our nation’s children are. Their lives have been upended by COVID-19, stripping away their support and routines. We have tragically lost far too many young lives in our own neighborhoods and families. As a result, our communities along with their school systems, face pressing challenges.
The other day, I read an obituary for an 18-year-old young man whom I had the good fortune to know. I am heartbroken for his family, for his friends, for all of us. I then read about the Rutland School Board meeting with the fiery exchanges over the school mascot. I could not help feeling disgusted.
We are failing our children. We are the adults they are looking desperately to for leadership. Instead, we are consumed by a school mascot to the point where there were reported screaming matches during a board meeting last week. Our children do not need to have their new mascot undermined. They need us.
This is unacceptable. I had the privilege of serving on several community boards through the years with compassionate, dedicated citizens who shared great respect for one another. Despite our obligation to scrutinize numbers, our boards kept the focus on the very individuals, often the most vulnerable among us, whom we were serving. We got back much more than we gave knowing we had the opportunity to make a difference in peoples’ lives.
We owe a debt of gratitude to all of the members who have given their time and talent serving our schools and our children in the past. We have been fortunate to have had exceptional leaders who were examples to their community, especially students.
There is no time to spare. The new Rutland School Board officers need to set aside their polarizing agendas and their differences and work together to put Rutland’s children first.
Sharon Henrichon lives in Rutland.
