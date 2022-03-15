As the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner, I support Vermonters’ passion for deer, deer hunting and deer management. I also support public discussion of this topic, that is grounded in facts and respect.
A March 5 article in this paper questioned my department’s dedication to good science and good process in managing the state’s deer herd. However, that piece did not present an accurate picture of the data or the public process surrounding the 2021 deer harvest.
I am writing to re-ground the conversation with three points: a request, a correction, and an affirmation of my department’s mission.
First, I ask Vermonters who care about our deer herd to take a step back and consider the 2021 deer harvest with all available data, rather than the limited selection in the March 5 article.
2021 was a rough year for deer hunting in much of Vermont, a point that department biologists were open about in the February Fish and Wildlife Board meeting. At that meeting, we shared that 11 wildlife management units (WMUs) showed a decreased buck harvest relative to the three-year average. The March 5 article described the declines in some of those WMUs in depth.
But those declines are not the whole story. Ten WMUs showed an increased buck harvest relative to the three-year average. The March 5 article glossed over those numbers, failing to describe them in the same depth that it did for WMUs with declines. Most importantly, at the statewide scale, the 2021 harvest of 9,133 bucks was in line with Vermont’s 10-year average of 8,938. This crucial point was also missing from the March 5 article.
Second, I want to remind Vermonters that our process for sharing harvest data with the public this year is the same process that we follow every year.
Since 2018, the department has provided preliminary harvest numbers in a late-December or early-January press release. We follow up with a more complete annual deer harvest report, including breakdowns by age, sex, region and town, in February or March. We notified the public of that timeframe in our December press release this year.
This delay, which the March 5 article suggested is an attempt to dodge hard questions, is, in fact, necessary to ensure good science and good public process.
Consider that the last day of Vermont deer hunting is Dec. 15, and hunters have 48 hours to report deer. Many big game reporting stations still take paper reports, which require roughly a month to process. By mid-late January, our biologists begin to compile the dataset and check it for errors. The final, quality-controlled statewide deer harvest dataset is ready by early-February. A statewide summary, and rough summaries at the WMU level as our biologists’ progress allows, are prepared for the Fish and Wildlife Board at that time.
Our biologists then break down and organize the data by season, WMU, and town. These final summaries must pass an internal review to ensure they are error-free in time to be shared during our late-March public hearings on deer management.
Third, I want to affirm that our deer management objectives are based in ecological science, with input from experts, hunters and the wider public — consistent with our mission.
These objectives are spelled out in our 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan, which included significant public comment during development and is available on our website. That plan calls for a smaller deer herd in some parts of the state, based on what the habitat can support. Declines in last year’s deer harvest numbers were expected in all the WMUs listed in the March 5 article. This is due to our biologists’ efforts to bring deer numbers in those areas in line with what the local ecosystem can accommodate.
While understandably disappointing to some hunters, the 2021 deer harvest is evidence of effective, science-based management. We did precisely what we intended to do, following our mission to conserve our state’s wildlife and their habitats for the people of Vermont.
As commissioner, I care about providing Vermonters with good science, enabling good public process, and conserving our wildlife and habitats for the enjoyment of all.
In that spirit, I encourage anyone who has an interest in the deer harvest to read our annual reports, which are available on our website. And if you have questions or a perspective to voice, I invite you to attend one of our upcoming deer hearings, or to watch a recording of one of these meetings and reach out to our staff by email at fwinformation@vermont.gov.
On behalf of the entire department, I look forward to continuing our work stewarding a healthy deer herd and healthy deer habitat for all Vermonters to enjoy, through good science and good process.
Christopher Herrick is Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner.
