The insidious threat to our students is not critical race theory. It’s the “soft bigotry of low expectations” that one of our presidents talked about years ago. (As a teacher, I advised strongly against a popular 1-4 scale grading system that encouraged all but the most highly motivated students to be happy with 3s. We’re producing generations of 3s.)
But there is a pocket of excellence in our area. According to Otter Valley’s School Profile, its graduates are attending Bates, Colby, Cornell, Columbia, Dartmouth, MIT, NYU, Princeton, RPI, Skidmore, Smith, St. Lawrence, Middlebury, Villanova and Williams. (Otter Valley has a 100 point grading system.)
School districts in Vermont typically have 35, 40, even 50% poverty rates, as traditionally measured by free and reduced lunch eligibility. I’ve heard education professionals use that as an excuse for mediocrity many times.
Jeff Selingo, in his book about college admissions, titled “Who Gets in and Why” puts colleges and universities into two categories: buyers and sellers.
The buyers must heavily recruit students to fill their dorm rooms. They send glossy brochures to any eligible student. They send representatives to any college fair, where they give away pencils and refrigerator magnets. They send representatives to visit any high school they can. They offer deep discounts in the form of “merit aid.” Some offer “on-the-spot” admissions.
Guidance counselors themselves tend to come from the buyers. They don’t know about that other world. And they don’t know what they don’t know. (An exception would be Otter Valley’s guidance director, who comes from a top-ranked university.) It’s tempting for guidance departments to let the buyers’ representatives do their work for them. It’s tempting for guidance departments to let VSAC and Upward Bound, which are pipelines to local universities, do their work for them. (Programs, such as VSAC’s GEAR UP and Talent Search, as well as Upward Bound, that receive federal TRIO funds, are not held independently accountable for results.)
The sellers are colleges that are overwhelmed by applications. They don’t need to go out of their way to recruit more students. They are the prestigious schools where Otter Valley likes to send its students. Otter Valley’s guidance department works hard with students to connect them to these colleges.
There are many high school students in our local area who are qualified or could become qualified with a little help, but they don’t apply to the top schools. They are missing out on opportunities for social mobility. The real social mobility is found in the seller schools. For instance, if your family income is less than $160,000, you can expect to pay no tuition at Princeton. Princeton has a $26 billion endowment that it is eager to share with students of need. Princeton likes to boast that 18% of its students are first-generation college students, and its graduation rate is 98%. A Princeton grad’s resume goes right to the top of any employer’s pile. That’s economic mobility. And there are many seller colleges not quite at Princeton’s level that provide a lot of mobility.
There’s nothing wrong with buyer schools. I got my master’s degree from Castleton, and I worked hard for it. A good college list should have both buyers and sellers on it. There’s also nothing wrong with getting better prepared by attending a community college or learning a trade or joining the military. I spent time in the military. But we’re all proud of that relative or neighbor who gets in to Harvard or Yale or Tufts or Georgetown.
Unfortunately, our geographic area is underrepresented in the ranks of the name schools. When it comes to sending our students to the top colleges and universities, our local area fares little better than Appalachia. But Otter Valley gets it right. I thought so several years ago when they sent me off to Middlebury for my bachelor’s degree.
Curtis Hier, is a former teacher, past president Vermont Alliance for the Social Studies, and lives in Fair Haven.
