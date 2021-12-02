Despite differences and hardships, community members have rallied together for positive good in the past, and we can still do this. My grandmas described how difficult the Depression years were, yet they left plates of food on their back porches for the “hobos” every evening. During wartime, bits and pieces of foil were gathered, nylons were collected, and Victory Gardens planted. The little things my grandmothers did, along with many others, added up.
Fast forward, it’s concerning that some in our community refuse to wear facemasks, which help to keep elders and other vulnerable individuals safer during the pandemic. It’s especially disturbing to me because Barre’s elders may have compromised respiratory systems from working in the stone trades or living near an industrial plant.
Some will say a facemask mandate is a waste of time because it’s an unenforceable measure. Like our city’s marked crosswalks, many community members will take advantage of the system and experience greater safety while others will jaywalk and rarely receive a comment from busy police. Still, injuries are averted; lives are saved.
We can learn from the past. The busy holiday travel season and cooler weather bring more people indoors. Why not take a pro-active approach this year and begin wearing facemasks before our community experiences an increased outbreak of COVID. Waiting for an inevitable increase in caseloads will generate more illnesses, deaths and unnecessary suffering for families, not to mention it places an enormous burden on first responders. We can do better.
In her youth, one of my late grandmas was a sturdy, 5-foot, 10-inch woman. I remember asking her why she became so tiny, and she responded in a kind voice without a trace of resentment, “because I used all of our wartime milk coupons for your dad.”
What can we do in return for our grandparents and others who may benefit from our help? Please wear a facemask. Let’s work together to slow the spread of COVID in our community and save at least one more life.
Sue Higby lives in Barre.
