The scorching hot summer nights stretched to nearly 10 p.m. in the midwestern town I grew up in. But who was watching the clocks, anyways, what with the boisterous play of neighborhood boys and girls on a nearby field or on the dead-end street. Whether a game of baseball, a foot race or a round of kick the can, boys and girls played with enthusiasm and to the best of their abilities in a respectful setting that would bely the standards to come later in junior high school.
Upon reaching junior high school, we girls discovered a different world order when it was brought to our attention we were “just girls.” We learned that girls did not play certain sports, or at least were not permitted to do so. We bristled when we learned that the rules for some games, like basketball, were changed for girls. Apparently, girls did not have the stamina required to play full-court basketball. Moreover, girls were not allowed to work out to build their strength, especially in the weight rooms.
We girls, who formerly thought of ourselves as able-bodied, competent sportswomen, received harsh lessons in the public schools. We just wanted to play by the same rules as boys so we would earn respect, not ridicule, and we wanted to have more opportunities to practice and play athletics. The idea of “equality” was far beyond our thoughts at the time.
Then came Title IX. I still remember the spot near the drinking fountain in the second-floor hallway of my junior high school where I gathered with my friends to speculate about the exciting improvements in our lives with the passage of Title IX. Title IX was emblematic of a world that was fair for girls. We were not going to be “back-up singers” when we could belt out solid solos.
Title IX did not produce immediate changes in the farm community where I was a young teen. I know other towns and cities experienced similar slow changes in policies and resource availability. We know well the struggles for comparable opportunities and pay. As my school slowly made changes to partially satisfy the new Title IX policy, there were many “laugh or cry moments.” Most of us laughed. All of us worked harder.
I write to extend my gratitude to the parents, community volunteers and almost-volunteer coaches who worked to help “even the playing fields” in Vermont and elsewhere in our country over the years. Thank you for giving girls field and court times, uniforms, basic equipment — and respect. The opportunities we girls received, following passage of Title IX, were instrumental in giving enumerable girls and women the strength of conviction, courage and stamina to work, thrive and succeed in our lives.
Let’s honor the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX on June 23. Let’s extend thanks to all those who supported girls and women in the various challenging settings in which many of us lived. Let’s share our stories with each other and look to the future with great optimism.
Sue Higby lives in Barre City.
