In response to the article published on Oct. 13 about Goddard College Alumni Council’s vote of no confidence:
I am writing so that my voice does not get lost in the current of insufferable bureaucracy and sound bites.
I am a student of Goddard College, I am an alum of Goddard College. The person I am today has been formed by this outstanding community — Goddard’s faculty and students. Goddard has provided a radical education, not only in my studies, but in myself. Goddard has pushed me to interrogate what kind of person I am in the world, who I am to my community, to those I love. It has taught me that humility is a part of education, that learning and listening to other voices is just as important as finding my own. I am a better person for attending this school.
And I attend this school because no other institution will celebrate my marginalized experience as a valuable story to tell; no other institution seeks to empower its students like Goddard College. We are a community of deeply caring and passionate individuals who have been given the tools to share our best selves with the world, to create and connect on a level not ordinarily reached at an educational institution. And this is because of the faculty who have set this precedent, who have worked for decades to maintain this level of rigorous vulnerability and creative excellence.
It is clear that the new president, Dan Hocoy, has been brought on by the board of trustees to expertly strip the college for parts and together, they will attempt to silence anyone who expresses dissent as we watch our community be torn down. Those faculty members who have made this college what it is are being fired, being pushed out, being disrespected and disregarded.
I am disgusted with the president and board’s reckless decision to threaten the current student body, faculty and Alumni Council with lawsuits for speaking out against this heartbreaking betrayal. I have no interest in endless meetings, emails and conversations that are shrouded in condescension. It has proven to be a simple distraction while unethical decisions are made behind closed doors.
What I do have interest in is using my voice to try to preserve the integrity of an institution that I have put a decade of my life and thousands of my dollars into. Goddard has instilled its values in every student, and I am just one of many to fight against the transparently selfish and shameless acts of Dan Hocoy, the board of trustees and any other administrator aiding their decision-making.
Sanne Hindes lives in Indianapolis, Indiana.
