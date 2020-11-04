The debate around the Rutland Raiders mascot is becoming more heated, as do most community discussions on this topic. It’s not occurring in a vacuum or out of nowhere. Many other school districts across the country, beside Rutland, have faced a similar examination, because there is commonality in the circumstances that have led to the situation.
And, likewise, there is remarkable similarity in the reactions and opinions that result. Recognizing this, it is worth noting the common ground that points toward broader understanding and, subsequently, informed decisions. If we can be honest with each other and engage as neighbors, and as basic human beings, then we can create a vital community … which is the entire point of a shared identity icon such as a mascot.
That these discussions typically occur in an educational setting is telling and has a direct bearing on “how we got here.” It is challenging to make balanced decisions when there is incomplete awareness of the circumstances that should inform the questions. It’s hard to realize that what seemed a reasonable choice at the time was made without full awareness of the context and implications. But once that gap is recognized and awareness expands, the next course of action is to act upon the insight and understanding that has been gained, to make a better decision.
This is where the community educational setting becomes compelling. As a part of the measures contemplated to foster this increased understanding, it is proposed that there be some sort of Indigenous Studies classes added to the curricula. This is certainly a worthwhile means of accomplishing the goal; going forward, decisions can be better informed and of greater benefit for all. That would seem to be a mutually agreeable goal and responsive to the mission of the educational system and the community as a whole.
One of the reasons we arrive at these temporary impasses is because of the lack of such understanding from the beginning. If there was forthright inclusion of the local Indigenous perspective before the creation of the Raiders mascot, I offer that we would not be in this situation at all. We would understand more, and our choices would be more balanced and grounded. That is still the point where we stand.
In support of that incentive toward awareness, members of Vermont’s Abenaki bands have offered their own positions in agreement. If the Rutland school community desires to make an informed, beneficial decision, in alignment with its educational mission, on this question of an Native mascot, then they would speak with the Indigenous community here. That is exactly what “indigeneity” entails. This is an invitation to speak with each other, person-to-person, to learn the stories we may not know.
I am confident that, if that conversation is allowed, there will be much more clarity, and the community can make the best decision in a fuller context.
Rich Holschuh lives in Wantastegok/Brattleboro.
