It is apparent to me that this current administration is trying to destroy every business in Vermont.
It doesn’t matter which business you try to patronize, they are short-staffed or closed altogether because they cannot find help. I see this all across Vermont. Restaurants must close their doors or at best, only offer carry-out. It is not just restaurants. You can’t get your car worked on. You can’t get your tires changed over. Businesses simply cannot find employees.
You can’t do a lot of things you could a year ago. What changed? This administration is perfectly willing to pay people to stay home while they watch our economy crash. It is time for the governor and this administration to stop all unemployment payments and force people to get off the public dole and get a job.
It is not fair to those hard-working Vermonters who now must not only do their job, but also the jobs of those who do not show up. People no longer work because they don’t have to pay their rent and the landlord cannot evict them. On top of that, we give them benefits that out-pay what the employer can offer. Why should they work?
It is not the government’s job to feed and house its citizens. If it intends to, then it should pay everyone’s rent, not just the deadbeats. There used to be a saying, “If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.” The new mantra is “If you give a man a fish, and pay his rent, he will vote for you for the rest of his life.”
In the shameful movement towards socialism by this administration, we are breaking the backs of the working man and giving the fruits of his labors to the deadbeats. At some point, those we are working to death are going to say, “why should I keep doing this” and quit also. Then the government crumbles under its own weight of debt. That is always the result of socialism. Then, where will Vermont be?
This administration is fiddling as Vermont burns. It is not COVID that is causing this problem. It is sheer laziness and the feeling of entitlement that we have taught our children by not holding them accountable and instilling a strong work ethic. Hunger is a good motivator. It is time to turn to Thessalonians 3:10, “If any would not work, neither should he eat.”
Wade Holt lives in Williamstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.