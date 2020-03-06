Every 10 years since 1790, the U.S. government has had a constitutional (Article 1, Section 2) responsibility to count heads; we call it the Census. It’s an easy, safe and important way for us to understand where our population growth and decline is occurring across the country. 2020 is one of those decennial years.
It’s easy: Soon, every household in America will receive a notice to complete the census form. This year, the Census Bureau has made it even easier to be counted. Residents can respond online, by phone, or by mail answering a few simple questions like age, sex and number of people living in you home, including children.
The 5% of households who receive their mail in P.O. boxes and not a their home's physical location, as well as areas recently affected by natural disasters, will have their invitation dropped off by a census worker.
It’s safe: Your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure and protected by federal law. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics about our population. The census will never ask for your Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties
It’s important: Your response will help determine how much of our federal tax dollars comes back to Vermont through over 300 dederal programs like transportation, housing and SNAP benefits. A recent George Washington University study determined that, in 2016, Vermont received $4,000 in federal funds per person. The data are also used for statewide redistricting that determines the number of senators and representatives a district will have in the state Legislature.
The Census Bureau aims to count every man, woman and child residing in the country. Sadly, Rutland County has traditionally been a “Hard to Count” area with a low response rate to the Census. This means we risk losing federal funds and the number of legislative representatives who can help shape our future. You can help by filling out the form.
The Census Bureau is also still looking for temporary workers in this effort. If you are interested, you can go to 2020 Census Jobs to see what’s available. The pay is $20-$22/hour. These jobs offer flexible hours, can be work-from-home and in your own neighborhoods.
Watch for your invitation. Do your civic duty. You are important. Be counted.
Cheryl Hooker is a Rutland County senator and lives in Rutland.
