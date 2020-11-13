I just finished reading Hugh Short’s amazing obituary of a long life well-lived. I knew of Hugh Short even in high school, where I ran track for a ragtag, unofficial group at Mount St. Joseph Academy in the late 1960s. I finally got to meet him as a colleague in 1973 when I joined the Rutland High School Science Department. Hugh, of course, was already a legend by that time.
When I turned 29, I took up running again to lose weight and regain some fitness. With my renewed interest, I was most eager to learn his backstory. Each time we shared a few moments in the faculty room, I would ask more questions. Indeed, he was worthy of the legend.
After a few years, I had graduated to running 10K (6.2 miles) races on the weekends. My training, however, only consisted of 3 miles/day, so the races were an all-out effort. Hugh had often invited me for an after-school run, but I never felt up to it. Finally, I decided to man-up and join him one fall afternoon.
We headed north on Grove Street that day, running and talking. Well, running and debating. As we moved from topic to topic, if I said white, he said black, and the discussion would go from there. Before long, I realized he would have also made a great debate coach!
I soon began to exceed my fitness level and the conversations became a challenge. Coming into the backside of Proctor, there was a long hill that took the wind out of my sails. As I reached the top, I had to slow down to a walk for a quarter-mile. I felt horrible. Hugh just kept jogging ahead, and back, and around me in circles — still chatting up a storm and assuring me I would be fine in a minute. He talked me through it, and soon I was running again.
We finally made it back to RHS. I was exhausted beyond belief. We said our goodbyes and I got into my truck to clock the route: 13 miles! It is still my longest run to date but for Hugh, it was just a typical day. I later thanked him for his patience, his sharp wit and for teaching me just what IS possible. The man was amazing both physically and mentally. And how wonderful to be reminded by his obit of his lifelong concern for others and social justice.
God bless you, Hugh, and I pray your family all find peace in your long and wonderful life shared with them. And thanks for sharing that afternoon with me.
George Hooker lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.