John McClaughry speaks eloquently about the state of our democracy in his opinion piece (“Saving our democracy,” Friday, Sept. 9). His history lesson tracing democracy from the Greek city-states to the founding of our country was excellent. However, his “fast forward 246 years” is where his analysis goes off the rails.
Mr. McClaughry states “All Americans still have their local, state and national democracy.” In actuality, many state legislatures have begun to introduce and pass legislation that either restricts American’s right to vote or makes voting more difficult. The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law tracks voting rights legislation. They reported that, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 7, 2021, at least 19 states passed 34 laws restricting access to voting.
Recently, several of our U.S. Supreme Court justices have opined their support for the Independent State Legislature doctrine, a theory that suggests authority over elections rests solely in a state’s elected lawmakers. The theory asserts state courts should not be allowed to intervene in how legislatures draw the boundaries of election districts even if they are gerrymandered to provide a partisan benefit. It has also been suggested the theory would allow a state legislature to overturn the popular vote in elections.
As Mr. McClaughry points out, our nation’s founders were distrustful of democracy. Accordingly, the Constitution they authored for the new nation limited the right to vote to a small portion of the population. Women, non-land owning males, and people of color were denied the right to vote in elections. Since then, the Constitution has been amended (14th, 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments) and federal laws have been passed (the Voting Rights Act of 1965) in an effort to extend the right to vote and to protect those rights.
Representative democracy, the system of government provided to us by our Constitution, is one in which a majority of the people eligible to vote elect representatives to make laws and govern. That system is under attack by a minority with an anti-majoritarian bias. Their goal is to return to the 18th century where only a minority of the population would have a say in who would govern.
Contrary to what Mr. McClaughry says, democracy — majority rule — is very much under attack in our country.
John Hoover lives in North Windham.
