The Russia/Ukraine war has opened a new chapter in armaments and aggression with President Putin’s nuclear warhead inclusion. Recently, Russia announced nuclear warheads will be stationed in Belarus, north of the Ukrainian border.
While we wait and hope for the war to conclude in favor of the Ukraine, the conflict has now entered its second year. With a Russian military now depleted of many resources and a standing army of new recruits, the conflict may have far-reaching and dire consequences for Europe and the world.
If nuclear warheads are fired, will the Patriot anti-ballistic missile system put a stop to them?
If not, Ukrainian rivers and waterways connecting and extending into Poland, Russia, Romania and Hungary will likely become contaminated with radioactive fallout. From those interconnecting rivers and natural underground watersheds, nuclear contamination will likely spread through Eastern Europe and east towards Moscow as well as points beyond.
Keep in mind that the countries of the world do not have the means to clean radioactive fallout from waterways, soil, air to the degree the impact of a nuclear attack may simply be cleaned and restored. Use of nuclear weaponry is an attack upon the region’s natural resources, whose residue will migrate to vast regions. Use of nuclear weapons poses an attack upon our planet.
As we watch the nightly news and wait, we know at this juncture the discussion in Washington among our lawmakers needs to include the level of conviction that we hold in our hearts. The use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable and must not be allowed.
People, this topic needs your help. Please write to your representation in Washington and explain your opinion concerning this issue.
I am hoping the U.S. will step in and end the war now, before it escalates into a conflict of such destruction that our great-grandchildren will feel its impact.
Marcia Horne lives in Barre.
