For the past two years on a number of occasions, I have watched and/or listened to George Gonda, president and apparent spokesperson for the Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Association, in his performances at at Select Board meetings.
Gonda has been rude, demanding and at times, even threatening, both in person and in correspondence. Gonda’s in-person performance at the informational site visit for the proposed Middletown Springs Town Offices held on Oct. 23, was over the top. He was obnoxious, loud and rude to members of the Select Board and in turn, made others there seeking information on the proposed project, uncomfortable with his behavior.
Gonda claims Middletown residents and the Select Board must focus on the safety of the town by building a new state-of-the-art firehouse and not town offices.
Will the town of Middletown Springs be safer if their trucks are in a new building? Especially, the “ladder truck” that’s used to block traffic. From what information I have been able to get to-date, the department currently spends over $5,000 annually to rent space for it and to keep it warm.
In a 2019 town-wide survey, after a failed bond vote, residents made their priorities of projects very clear: 1) Town offices, 2) Town garage/salt shed, 3) Library upgrades and 4) Firehouse. All this information is readily available on the town’s website.
Recent correspondence from the Fire Association signed by Gonda is public record. The Fire Association wants the town to convey not only the leased land their firehouse sits on, but all the lands the town owns where the Transfer Station and Salt Shed are located, as well. The tone of this correspondence is demanding and threatening. This request has been formally denied.
Let us not ever forget the Middletown Springs Volunteer Fire Department of the past, its Chief Norm Parker and all its men and women whose diligence, hard work and fundraising built the existing firehouse and maintained it — the same firehouse that has been allowed to deteriorate through lack of care by the current regime.
Let’s consider taking the monies the town currently gives the Fire Department ($79,500), along with the reserve funds we’re setting aside ($25,000), and give it to Poultney, Tinmouth and Wells to provide us fire protection. The Fire Department Association may want to rethink their position, current demands and especially, their spokesperson.
I urge all of you who have the ability to go on the town website, to read the Select Board meeting minutes, to request public record documents. You will find what I’m stating to be true.
Debra House lives in Middletown Springs.
