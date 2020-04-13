During the past few weeks, we have seen impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the United States and for most Americans, life as they know it has changed dramatically.
It is a difficult time for all and in particular, for the essential health care workers on the front lines. Every day, every hour they are working against all odds, doing what they can to stem this pandemic. We will never be able to thank them enough for their tireless hours and dedication to the well-being of all Americans.
As dairy producers, we play an important role in the food production process. The dairy industry, along with all of agriculture, has been declared by the Department of Homeland Security as a critical industry in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Those in all sectors of the supply chain — from veterinarians and dairy producers to food inspectors and plant employees to truck drivers and store shelf-stockers — continue to provide wholesome, safe and nutritious dairy products at our local grocery stores.
Here on the farm, our responsibilities continue. We must still milk our herd two to three times a day, 365 days a year. Our cows still need to be fed and cared for to maintain proper health. Although many circumstances have changed during this time of coronavirus, people still need nutritious food to fuel their bodies every day.
We also see firsthand the challenges that the industry is experiencing. School closures, restrictions on restaurants and loss of food service markets, as well as changes in consumer purchasing and customer demands are impacting our industry. There is currently an oversupply of milk, and in some cases, the extremely difficult decision is being made to dispose of milk. As a dairy farmer, there is nothing more disheartening to see, and this is exacerbated by the decision of some retailers to limit milk and other dairy product purchases. There are several organizations, including my cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, and our industry’s checkoff program, that are urging grocery stores and others to lift these limits because there is no shortage of milk. I can assure you there is plenty of available milk to make products like fluid milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, cheese and ice cream.
Dairy farmers are resilient, and I know that the supply chain will eventually be restored. There are so many changes that we are adapting to: school closures and the transition to remote learning, social distancing, and even the way we purchase food, has been altered. Our supply chains will need a bit of time to adjust, but our food supply continues to stand strong.
On the farm, we’re doing our part by taking extra care to keep our parlors sanitized and maintain a healthy workplace. We’ve enhanced disinfecting procedures and sanitation practices within the milking parlor and throughout the farm. All of us and our employees are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health.
Through all these challenges, we as dairy producers remain committed to fulfill our responsibility to providing safe and nutritious products to homes all across America.
Harold Howrigan is a member owner of Dairy Farmers of America and milks cows on his family farm around Sheldon. DFA is a farmer-owned cooperative of more than 13,000 dairy farmers with operations of all sizes nationwide.
