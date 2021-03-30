Last week, there was another letter to the editor from a Shrewsbury reader regarding downtown Rutland and referring to it as “tired.” First of all, to compare Rutland, or any other town or city in Vermont, to Burlington is unfair. I love Burlington, I lived in Burlington, but I choose to live in Rutland. Why? Because you can make a difference in Rutland as many hundreds of folks do every day — some paid, some volunteers. His words are a disservice to those hardworking people, many of whom serve on local boards and donate hours of their time to make Rutland a better place.
Their work supports Wonderfeet Kids Museum, Paramount Theatre, United Way, the library, Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Partnership, Project Vision, the Rec Department, Come Alive Outside and numerous other organizations, too many to individually list.
They are police officers, firefighters, employees from the hospital, banks, oil companies, insurance companies, credit unions and many other small businesses who participate in lip-sync contests, talent shows, 5k races, Friday Night Live and story walks, or by painting murals, placing sculptures, hanging banners, ushering folks to their seats at the theater, shelving books at the library, setting up parklets, donating food and so much more. They give back every day — even in a pandemic that forces them to become super-creative just to stay afloat.
Is there room for improvement? Absolutely. Is Center Street full every day? No, but it sure was last Sunday when I closed the bookstore after a busy day and walked to my car — not a parking place to be had with folks happily shopping and dining.
Please stop denigrating my community. Join a board. Volunteer to work at, or set up, a downtown activity. Volunteer at the Paramount Theatre when it reopens. Champion those who are already doing these things. There are so many ways we can make Rutland better by building on the good things this community does so well every day.
P.S. Bonnie Hawley, a staunch supporter for downtown for many, many years, did not move her floral business out of downtown Rutland. The new owner did. Bonnie continues to support downtown and shop locally. Thanks, Bonnie!
Tricia Huebner is co-owner of Phoenix Books, downtown Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.