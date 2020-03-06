I was not a supporter of Joe Biden when I went to bed on the night of Super Tuesday. I had been supporting Elizabeth Warren for president because I believe strongly in the progressive agenda articulated by most of the Democratic candidates and want our country to elect a woman and a slightly younger, more vigorous leader who will move boldly forward, at least to the degree she can inspire and convince the majority.
Now, after the stunning results of South Carolina and Super Tuesday, I finally envision a path forward that could positively change our country today, instead of waiting and being fearful of what more could go wrong between now and November. The vision is unify now!
The Biden nomination outcome now looks very likely, but the division among the Democratic electorate remains a big challenge. My vision calls for all past and present candidates and competing factions to endorse and get solidly behind Joe Biden right now. Joe Biden is a good man. He is imperfect and refreshingly so. He has flaws and doesn’t claim otherwise. He is showing his age and does make gaffs. But the key vision now is to make him the tip top of a carved-in-granite, All-American pyramid of leadership. Reciprocally, Biden should now, asap, name a “team of rivals” and begin operation of a transparent shadow presidency that clearly demonstrates alternative leadership every day between now and November.
My personal recommendation to Biden would be that he recruit and name Bernie Sanders, and perhaps others, as personal senior advisors, and I would encourage him to recruit, select and announce Elizabeth Warren as his vice president running mate. I make these recommendations because, while the more cautious, moderate approach is obviously appealing to the nervous majority at this critical time, the progressive aspirations for affordable health care for all, imperative strategies to save the planet, and economic justice/opportunity for all seem to be broadly agreed upon goals. Elizabeth is a progressive leader who could help bring all factions together. Clearly acknowledging and embracing the more progressive and the more moderate commonalties seems critically important to unity. I would also recommend Biden select and announce cabinet positions, for the most part choosing among the many, very impressive and outstanding slate of nomination seekers: Buttigieg, Booker, Castro, Klobuchar, Harris, Steyer, Yang, Inslee, Bennet and others. The individual best-suited and able and willing to lead in each area is obviously variable. The overriding point is: Do it now!
This boldly shaped and forecast administration leadership team would help to lock in and secure the election lead right up until the November outcome. I envision it would be almost immediately recognizable as formidable, sustainable, reassuring and calming. I believe it would also have immediate solid potential for healing and unity, first within the Democratic electorate and then more gradually through the whole country. It would also begin immediately redeeming and healing the American image in the global community. This unity provides a critically important antidote to certain challenges ahead in the election process: interference from abroad; disinformation campaigns; and a counter to the cheating strategies of Trump and his allies. An honest and graceful surrendering of power does not seem likely.
This vision could unashamedly bring all resources to the cause, such as Bernie’s campaign funding and organization juggernaut. The dollars of like-minded, benevolent wealthy could be funneled to support this idealistic vision for America, sealed off from direct political influence to individual candidates.
This shadow administration could transparently speak out as if this presidency already existed. It could continuously articulate an alternative approach and response to the myriad of issues that are upon us, including coronavirus, climate crises, election security, general health care, market fluctuations/influences, jobs, infrastructure and all public policy. This administration would be optimally ready to step out of the shadow and begin official function in January 2021!
America back on its way, start today, unify now!
Thomas Hunter lives in Springfield.
