As we observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October, you might hear this statistic: 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the course of her lifetime. That’s a devastating number. It means so many families, including my own, have been impacted by this disease. I want to highlight a few other breast cancer statistics related to health equity, illustrating the urgent need to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in health care:

— The breast cancer death rate is 40% higher in Black women than in white women, according to the American Cancer Society’s latest statistics. Black women “have worse survival across all stages and subtypes” of the disease.

