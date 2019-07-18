Immigration policy based on the detention and inhumane treatment of migrants is cruel and ineffective. Families do not flee their homes and venture into the unknown to seek safety without extraordinary fear and desperation driving them. One’s own home is where one feels safest, despite all evidence to the contrary.
Refugees deserve compassion. U.S. and international law recognize this, and asylum seekers must be allowed entry, be granted passage and be allowed to choose where to seek asylum. They cannot be abused. They cannot be detained more than 72 hours. They must be granted a court hearing to prove their asylum request is justified.
Cruel and unusual punishment is illegal. Kidnapping and torture are punishable by many years in prison. Yet the illegal treatment of immigrant children and even babies by the Trump Administration is unprecedented. Violations of the Flores Agreement, which governs standards for detention and treatment of refugee children, have been well-documented by official legal monitors and Inspector General reports.
Despite court cases prohibiting family separations and ordering re-unification, our own government continues to house refugee children as young as five months old and detain them indefinitely in overcrowded cages, without access to adequate food, water, beds, sanitation or anyone (other than other detained children) to care for them. Parents are not told where their children are. Children are not allowed to contact their parents, even when their U.S. addresses and phone numbers are known. Neither Congress nor our courts appear able or willing to stop this lawlessness. Our Republican-controlled Senate is silent and complicit. Already, six children and 15 adults have perished in the hands of Customs and Border Patrol or DHS due to conditions that caused or exacerbated their illnesses and denial of timely and adequate medical care.
We need to rethink our broken immigration system and enforce a far-sighted, humane and effective immigration policy. But what is happening right now, in our names, is a human rights disaster. This very moment there is a child, and a mother, being held apart, in terror.
Please raise your voice in support of humane treatment of immigrants at our border.
Sally Shaw is a Middletown Springs resident.
