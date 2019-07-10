The Gill Odd Fellows Home would like to respond to the June 15 article, “CMS reveals nursing homes shortlisted for quality issues,” on the journalism site, VTDigger.
The article says, “At the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, a report states that a licensed nurse assistant ‘yanked’ a resident into a bed, then removed their cap and shoes in an ‘aggressive manner.’”
What the article fails to mention is the fact that this “report” was made by us at the Gill Odd Fellows Home to the state. It was also reported to the Vermont Board of Nursing for potential disciplinary action for the license of the licensed nursing assistant. We took this matter very seriously and the LNA was terminated immediately. We would also like to note that the resident in this incident was not harmed.
We are mandated to report all incidents to the state of Vermont. It is a shame that this online “news source” would use this against us in such a negative light.
The article goes on to state that, “The Gill Odd Fellows long-term care resident hospitalization rate is 3.25 times greater than the Vermont average.” What the article does not disclose is that we are licensed for 46 beds. We average 35-40 residents on a daily basis, as opposed to other larger facilities with 80-100 beds. That being said, if three of our residents in a month need a short stay in the hospital for an acute illness, injury or exacerbation, that is almost 10% of our resident population. The numbers can be misleading.
Pam Cota, licensing chief for the Vermont Division of Licensing and Protection, was quoted in the article as saying (in response to all of the Vermont homes listed in the article), “They may have had a bad year three years ago, but maybe they changed their practices or had a leadership change, and now they are stellar. But they’re still on that list because of the findings of years ago. So it really is just one piece of the puzzle.”
The Gill Odd Fellows Home’s most recent annual State Survey was June 3-6, 2019, and we were very pleased with the results.
As always, a binder containing our surveys and results are in the lobby for all to see. We take pride in what we do and are proud to offer our services to the community.
January Reichert is director of nursing and Theresa Southworth is an administrator at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow.
