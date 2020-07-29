I attended the July 22 virtual Mill River District School Board meeting, interested in the board’s response to the petition presented regarding flying the BLM and Pride flags.
Ms. Heffernan opened the meeting stating the decision did not come about because of one person’s passionate request, but it came from months of work and ongoing discussions of the board. An equity committee was created and an equity policy has been established and an equity plan developed after a lengthy and thoughtful process. However, when I looked at these documents, nowhere did I find any mention of any flag flying that would promote inclusiveness for all students. Nor was the flying of any flag warned on the agenda for the June 17 meeting. I question the legality of the vote based on that fact alone and I question what Ms. Heffernan was referring to when she said the vote came about from these documents.
Because the vote was not on the agenda, the general public had no knowledge this was even being considered. As a matter of fact, flying the Pride flag was an afterthought from Mr. Richards-Peele when he said, “We might as well include the Pride flag.” Evidently not a lot of thought was put into that decision.
Ms. Heffernan stated public input is welcomed as it “helps to guide our decision making process.” Why then wasn’t the input sought prior to any vote other than the one student giving her passionate plea?
The voters of this district were “blind-sided” and in an effort to be heard, a petition was circulated and presented with over 500 signatures. While Ms. Heffernan stated the petition had been received and that, after discussion with legal counsel, she stated “the electorate does not have the right to vote on the issue of the flags. By statute that is the responsibility of the board.” I question why such a matter would even be considered without getting the electorate’s opinion and what effect it would have on the community.
Letters have been submitted to board members respectfully requesting a reconsideration until such discussions could be held. I know my own letters were met with dismissive attitudes as the last correspondence I received from Ms. Raymond was “Sorry, board member, there is always a few;” 502 signatures on the petition, many letters to board members vs. one, yet the board continues to ignore opposing public input. In fact, they are preparing for things to get worse — “bring it on” has been said by members of the board.
During the public input session, a gentlemen from the Burlington area and a spokesperson for the NAACP stated comments made by Mr. Peterson (were) just “ignorant.” Really? What right does he have to call another person’s opinion ignorant? If this statement was made by anybody other than a NAACP spokesperson, that very organization would be all over it like white on rice. Thank you, Mr. Earle, for speaking up.
After one hour of “public input,” three minutes per person, the board members were asked their opinion. Ms. Raymond was the first and very quick to say, “I stand by my vote and want no further discussion on this matter.” This statement was echoed by Mr. Richards-Peele and Mr. McKenna. I find such an immediate response to be disrespectful and full of disdain for those who do not agree with them. Within minutes, their discussion turned to how, when and where do we fly these flags and oh, by the way, what color is the Pride flag?
The Mill River District does not have a policy on flag flying but my guess is they will be scrambling to do so now. Anyone who would like to fly a flag within the Mill River School District should get their request in now — the School Board cannot seem to say “no.”
Dianne Ingalls lives in North Clarendon.
