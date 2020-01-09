We, at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, want to thank our fellow citizens from Bennington and all of Vermont for their steadfast support of our veterans and our Home during the past year and your incredible kindness during the holiday season.
In front of the Home is a banner exclaiming “Where Heroes Live.” This banner speaks the truth, not hyperbole. Veterans from all branches of service and major conflicts back to WWII live here. From WWII alone, we have an Iwo Jima Marine, a soldier who liberated concentration camps in Germany, and a member of Patton’s 3rd Army.
The number of people, families, groups and organizations who visited in November and December to donate, entertain or simply celebrate with our veterans, was astonishing.
Once again, our residents participated in a sponsored gift program in which they receive a Christmas gift and selected gifts to send to their families. Handwritten cards arrived by the box-load and adorn the doors and rooms of our veterans. Christmas parties were sponsored, and musicians arrived to provide holiday cheer to residents and staff. Some just came to volunteer and share a story.
Wreaths Across America had almost 400 in attendance to “Remember, Honor and Teach” about those who have gone before us. Participants at the event ranged in age from 6 to 96, some traveled from as far away as St. Albans.
At the Vermont Veterans’ Home, we have an amazing staff. We are, of course, a 24-hour facility, seven days a week, to include the most valued of holidays. If you visited us, you assuredly observed an upbeat, motivated and caring staff. The emphasis here is on caring. Because of them, the Veterans’ Home truly feels like a community. To our staff members at the Home, we appreciate all you do.
We begin a new year with a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helps fulfill the promise to our veterans.
Melissa Jackson is CEO and Col. Al Faxon is deputy COO, at Vermont Veterans’ Home.
