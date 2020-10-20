Seldom does a community get a chance to solve a serious problem at a bargain price. Rutland City has such an opportunity on the ballot this November. The purchase of the College of St. Joseph gym deserves our wholehearted support.
Having lived in Rutland for over 40 years, I am familiar with the search the city Recreation Department conducts for good space in which to hold its various activities. This gym is suited to host a myriad of events of all sizes.
The gym can host basketball games at a remarkably high level. It can hold over 1,000 people for a game. Youth and adult leagues would have a wonderful venue for games. It served as the home of the Rutland High basketball team last year while its home court was being refurbished. It could be used for regional tournaments for high school teams. The gym is set up for volleyball games, as well. The facility has hosted the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and a large regional quilt show. It has been the location of an annual craft fair.
The building has an equipped workout space and handball and squash courts. It has two locker rooms and various offices. The building is used as walking space for those who have no indoor venue for winter exercise. It can be used for day care groups.
The proposed purchase includes the softball field and the soccer field next to the building. It is easy to imagine a first-class Little League field at the location. The purchase would also include 17 acres of undeveloped land behind the facility.
In short, it is the multiuse quality facility the city has sought for many, many years.
Not only does this facility fill an important need for the city, it is available at a bargain price. The city can acquire this facility by passing a bond proposal of $1.45 million; 25 years ago, it cost more than $2.2 million to build. That amounts to more than $4.5 million in today’s dollars. Building materials have increased in cost at a very rapid rate and it is safe to say the replacement cost would be more than $5 million today.
The gym floor was replaced in 2017 with a state-of-the-art installation at a cost of over $160,000. The hearing system was refurbished at that time also.
The existence of such a facility will certainly be attractive to people looking to settle or start a new business in our city.
The voters of Rutland City have an opportunity to provide a much-needed asset to its citizens, especially our youth, at a very responsible amount of spending.
Please join me in voting for Article 1.
Larry Jensen lives in Rutland City.
