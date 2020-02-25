I am writing in support of John Atwood’s candidacy for Rutland City Board of Alderman.
John’s story of finding his place in the community is a perfect example of how Vermont is trying to attract younger people to the state and why they choose to stay once they arrive. As a prospective new city resident, John was toured around town by a friend to such places as the Farmers’ Market, the downtown business district and several residential neighborhoods. He was immediately struck by the appeal of the city.
Once he arrived, John purchased a house within walking distance of downtown then got involved in the Rutland community through the Marble Valley Runners, The MINT, the Halloween Parade and the Rutland Young Professionals. When John initially moved to Rutland, he was employed by a Billings, Montana, software firm as a programmer working remotely. As a result, John understands the needs of remote workers, a potentially important category for new residents to Rutland since these people can bring their jobs with them as they make their home in our city.
John is now a software architect at Casella Waste Systems. In this role, John leads a team of professionals building complex systems with pragmatic solutions. In this role, John also has experience interviewing and hiring people from outside Rutland. John continues to be involved in the community while taking full advantage of the outdoor experiences our area offers as a backcountry skier, paraglider, hiker and kayaker. Because of this, John sees the possibility of attracting new residents wanting a balance of easy access to the outdoors while conveniently living in a small urban center.
Finally, John Atwood is a kind, thoughtful person who would make an excellent addition to the Board of Aldermen as it looks to the future of Rutland.
Stephanie Jones lives in Rutland.
