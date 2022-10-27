The child who is not embraced by the village, will burn it down just to feel its warmth — A great African proverb.
Yesterday, the 40th school shooting this year took place in a school in our country. I struggle to come up with words to describe the shock and pain the students, parents and teachers of this school are going through. It is painful just to imagine how their lives will forever be changed by this unbelievable tragedy.
We are all one race, the human race. We are all impacted. We have all lost children who will never grow into artists, doctors, chefs, entrepreneurs, computer technicians, mechanics or teachers — some because they died, others because they were seriously injured, and others because of the long-term effects of trauma.
When will we learn we can, and must, do something to prevent these devastating events? What could possibly be more important? Exactly what does it mean to be embraced by the village?
I believe it means we must have a well-supported child care workforce. Schools need to have the resources to attract and retain a dedicated and able faculty and staff. All parents of newborns and children up to age 5 must have access to free home visitation. We all need to have fully funded family leave, accessible mental health services for children, teens and adults; sensible gun laws set by our nation; more time for health education in our schools; a welcoming culture for refugees and new Americans; and an end to divisiveness along with clarity about who benefits from hate mongering.
I know I am an idealist but, I also know prevention works. The cost of prevention is drastically less than the costs for injury.
We each can play a part in bringing about a safer society by voting, caring for our neighbors and learning how freeing it can be to love one another, sharing responsibility for those who are challenged physically and or emotionally. How about this for another old American quote? ”War is harmful to children and other living things.” It is the simple truth that being at war within our families, communities and among states, leads to disaster for all of us.
I hope you will all join me in doing something to honor the fallen children, teachers, school staff and police officers we lost this year across America.
Linda E. Johnson is executive director pf Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.