The blindingly simple answer to mass murder is for Congress, ignoring party, to unite to pass laws totally outlawing assault weapons, those capable of repeated, automatic firings.
Unless a hunter wishes to turn the kill into hamburger while it is still alive, there is no excuse or need for these weapons to maintain a “well-regulated militia” as stated in our Constitution. Let Congress stop kneeling to their financial supporters, fight the NRA word-play and understand that our Founders never intended, nor could they have anticipated, the many lawless abuses such as we have witnessed played out on television.
The human race seems increasingly clever at seeing evil ways to destroy each other. How brilliant of us to have created the Gatling gun. As we have been told, over and over, other countries, notably England, do not have the lethal, angry outbursts of hate from untracked, mentally dangerous persons feeling unwanted, uncared about and betrayed.
Yes, school teachers and counselors should be aware of dysfunctional, troubled young souls. However, it is impossible to check all the social media posts of youth, especially youth whose behavior sends out no signals in public, “such a good boy.”
On a positive note, “60 Minutes” on May 22 featured a Chicago millionaire who made his money in cannabis, and has promised to fund the college education of students grade 9 through 12 at one largely dark-skinned Chicago high school. Incredibly, he is also funding the college education of the parents of these young people, 30 years out. Brilliant, long-term solution to feeling left out and betrayed. What a complicated, nuanced country we are creating.
We must pay attention to those left out and behind of major changes. As we have discovered, being unaware of one person’s emotional confusion is ignoring possible anguish for many.
Ida Mae Johnson lives in Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.